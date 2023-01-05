Sexual harassment FIR against Haryana minister: INLD women leaders seek governor’s intervention to sack Sandeep Singh

Amid protests to demand the removal of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh following the allegations of sexual harassment against him, a delegation of women leaders from the INLD Thursday sought Governor Bandaru Dattatraya’s intervention.

The delegation went to Haryana Raj Bhawan to hand over the memorandum addressed to the governor. In the memorandum, INLD women’s wing president Sumitra Devi urged him to exercise his powers to sack the minister and ensure justice for the complainant.

Sumitra Devi said: “On the complaint of a junior woman coach, the Chandigarh police have lodged an FIR but despite that, the minister has not resigned from the sports ministry on moral grounds and continues to enjoy all facilities of a minister. The chief minister should have taken his resignation immediately after such serious allegations and registration of an FIR against the minister.”

“But the chief minister appears siding with the sports minister while terming the allegations of the complainant as “anargal” (unrestrained). The police too have not arrested the sports minister despite registration of the FIR and recording of the statement of the complainant in the matter,” she added.

While referring to the allegations of the woman coach against Singh, the INLD leader said: “A woman has been harassed at a place where the sportspersons should be encouraged. Till the arrest of the minister, the INLD women’s wing will keep staging protests on the streets.”

Earlier, INLD senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala had said, “The minister has no right to remain in the Cabinet even for a minute. The chief minister should have taken his resignation the moment the coach levelled the allegations.”

On the complaint of the woman coach, the Chandigarh police last Saturday had lodged an FIR against the minister on charges of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment, and criminal intimidation.

Sandeep Singh, an Olympian and former hockey team captain, had termed the allegations as baseless. A day after registration of the FIR, Sandeep Singh had said: “On the basis of humanity and moral grounds, I hand over my sports department to the chief minister who may take the next decision after the inquiry report.” However, sources say, a notification for relinquishing his charge and handing over the sports portfolio is yet to be issued.

Meanwhile, protests are continuing in the state demanding the removal of the minister.