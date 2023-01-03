Sexual harassment FIR against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh: Allegation doesn’t make a person guilty, says Khattar

A few days after Haryana minister Sandeep Singh was booked on sexual harassment charges levelled by a junior woman coach, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Monday “allegation doesn’t make a person guilty”.

In response to a question related to the allegations of a woman coach against the minister, Khattar said: “A woman sportsperson has levelled an allegation against the sports minister. But an allegation doesn’t make a person guilty. The police further probe the allegations. The Chandigarh police are inquiring about the matter and Haryana Police too are gathering their report.”

“We will move further as per the (inquiry) report. But he (Sandeep Singh) has distanced himself from the sports portfolio. Being the sports department (minister), there might be an issue that an impartial inquiry is not taking place. Now, he won’t be a minister of the sports department, so he has been removed from there so that a proper and fair inquiry takes place,” the chief minister added.

On Saturday night, the Chandigarh police had lodged an FIR against Singh, a former Olympian, on charges of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. The police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the allegations.

On his part, Singh has said the allegations as baseless and that “an atmosphere has been created to spoil my image”. Singh, who has handed over the sports ministry portfolio to the chief minister, also holds the independent charge of the Printing and Stationery Department as Minister of State (MoS). However, the Haryana government has reportedly kept Singh’s offer for handing over the sports portfolio to the CM on hold.

Meanwhile, protests have taken place at several places in Haryana as agitators demanded his removal from the cabinet. Women’s rights activists and the Opposition parties have insisted that a fair probe is not possible until the minister is sacked. A khap panchayat has also warned the government to remove the minister by January 7 or face agitation.

The junior woman coach has alleged Singh started harassing her before July 2022. According to her, Singh allegedly called her to his official residence in Chandigarh on July 1 on the pretext of document verification and allegedly “touched her inappropriately and tried to kiss her”. She added the minister tore her t-shirt and claimed she escaped an alleged rape attempt by running away from his cabin.

The woman coach told the Chandigarh police she had informed “senior officers of the Haryana sports department and Haryana Police department about the incident but they did not act stating that the matter pertains to Chandigarh”. According to her, the Haryana officers also said “you can’t take action against the minister without proof”.

She has also alleged in her complaint Singh kept harassing her and finally transferred her to a remote district.