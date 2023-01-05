Sexual harassment case: SIT recreates scene of crime at Sandeep Singh’s residence

A DAY after recording the statement of the woman junior coach in the sexual harassment case against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, the special investigation team (SIT) of Chandigarh Police recreated the scene of crime at the official residence of the minister, in Sector 7 on Wednesday.

The SIT later questioned Singh in connection with the case as well. Sources said that prior to questioning the minister, the coach was brought to his residence to recreate the scene of crime.

The office-cum-residence of the former minister is the place where the alleged sexual harassment took place between the months of June and September in 2022. Sources said the SIT videographed the entire proceeding of recreating the crime scene, including visiting the same places where the victim was allegedly molested.

The SIT team allowed the victim to leave Singh’s residence within half an hour, while the team remained inside the house for around five hours.

The SIT headed by DSP (East) Palak Goel had entered Singh’s residence, an olympian and former captain of India hockey team, around 12pm and came out around 6pm.

Police put barricades on both sides of the road and deputed Sector 26 police station SHO Inspector Maninder Singh and others to bar entry of media persons inside the residence. The FIR against Sandeep Singh was registered at Sector 26 police station on January 1.

On the same day, Singh surrendered his sports portfolio with the Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. On January 3, the victim appeared before the SIT and recorded her statement. The FIR was registered under Section 354 (use of criminal force to any woman), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (use of criminal force with intention of disrobing), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

Police already late, says survivor

After recording her statement in the District Courts, Sector 43, the coach said, “Chandigarh Police is already two days late. The minister should have been arrested by now. Today, I recorded my statement for the fifth time and he was not even summoned to the police station even once. He should be arrested and sacked from the government”.

Advocate Deepanshu Bansal, representing the coach, said, “We demand that the SIT should include charges of attempt to rape in the original FIR against Sandeep Singh. It is also strange why the he has not been arrested till now despite the fact that all charges mentioned in FIR are nonbailable. The victim has also recorded her statement under Section 164 of CrPC before the magistrate. We are of the opinion that Singh has destroyed all evidence”.

On Tuesday, the victim claimed that she has been receiving anonymous calls telling her to accept Rs 1 crore and leave the country for one month, and her demands will be met after her return.

Chandigarh’s Senior Superintendent of Police Manisha Choudhary said the investigation is going in the right direction. When asked about the minister not having been arrested even five days after the case was lodged and despite non-bailable section being in the FIR, Choudhary said, “The SIT is investigating the case and the decision they have to make will be based on the verification of the allegations made by the complainant. The decision making will be based on what comes as the conclusion (during investigations) before the SIT. There cannot be a blanket statement at my end”.

