Sexual harassment case: Nexus Malls’ senior executive to stay in jail till Monday

THE COURT of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Dr Aman Inder Singh, on Friday remanded Anil Malhotra, a senior executive of Nexus Malls to judicial custody after deferring the hearing on his bail application till March 11.

Malhotra had been arrested by the police on April 4 for allegedly sexually harassing, stalking, threatening one of his former co-workers. Malhotra’s defense counsels conveyed to the court that his client and the complainant, who was one of his co-workers, started out as friends, a friendship that had later soured.

The defense counsels appearing for Malhotra included senior advocate Randeep Rai, and advocates Matvinder Singh, Karan Sachdeva, Anmol Gupta.

Seeking interim bail for his client, the defence counsels also mentioned to the court that Malhotra’s only daughter is a cancer patient and her condition may deteriorate if her father is jailed. The defense counsel also highlighted that there was no opposition to the bail application from the prosecution. On this, when the court asked if any affidavit had been filed by the prosecution, the counsel for the state said that they will do so shortly and sought time till Monday.

Sources said that in the bail application, the defence counsel claimed that the allegations against Malhotra were vague and linked to a case of eviction, in which an FIR was filed under bailable offences.