Chandigarh sexual harassment case: Nexu Malls senior executive to be produced in court today

Anil Malhotra, a senior executive of Nexu Malls, arrested for sexually harassing, stalking and harassing a former co-worker, will be produced in a local court Friday. Malhotra, a resident of Sector 11, was arrested on April 5. He was remanded in three-day police custody to recover some of the gadgets, including cell phones which were reportedly used in the crime.

The victim, who is married, had alleged that the accused had been harassing her and sending threatening messages to her husband. Sources said that the victim had worked with Malhotra a long time ago. The victim has submitted certain proofs to the police in support of her allegations. She had recorded her statement under Section 164 of CrPC on the same day when Malhotra was arrested.

Meanwhile, Malhotra was arrested in the sexual harassment case days after his name figured in a dispute with one of the lessees of the Elante Mall’s food court, Ayaan. The FIR which was registered in connection with the dispute contained bailable charges. The sexual harassment case contains non-bailable offence.