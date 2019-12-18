Sexual harassment case: GMCH doctor files bail plea, says ‘police made a mountain of a mole’

The accused Dr. Aniket Saini moved the application in the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Poonam R Joshi. (Express photo) The accused Dr. Aniket Saini moved the application in the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Poonam R Joshi. (Express photo)

The 31-year-old senior resident doctor of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, who was arrested for making sexually coloured remarks on three doctors, including two women doctors, moved a bail plea in the Court on Tuesday. He mentioned in his plea that “police has made a mountain of a mole by exaggeration”.

The accused Dr. Aniket Saini moved the application in the Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Poonam R Joshi. The matter is scheduled for hearing on December 20. In his bail plea, Saini said that the alleged victims had agreed to withdraw the charges and in this respect, they had given in writing as a matter of compromise that they did not want to proceed against Saini for his prosecution.”

“The applicant-accused had not taken any liquor. The matter reported was because of misunderstanding. The alleged victims are one male and two females and they have not alleged in any manner that the applicant-accused assaulted them with bad intention,” read the bail plea of the accused doctor Aniket Saini.

It further stated that his career was blotless and he had a good name in his profession and in the hospital. The plea said that in judicial custody, he was not required for any practical purposes to facilitate the investigation as no useful purpose would be served by keeping him in custody.

Saini pleaded through his counsel advocate Jarnail Singh that there was no chance of him absconding or tampering with any evidence. Thus, he may be released on bail. The accused Saini was booked under the Sections 354-A (making sexually coloured remarks) and 354-B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code, after the police received a complaint from the office of Superintendent Director Principal against the doctor.

According to the police, the accused was drunk at the time of the incident at the hospital and was booked on the complaint of three junior resident doctors for allegedly misbehaving with them while they were present in the hospital’s emergency ward.

