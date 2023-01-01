scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

Sexual harassment case: Chandigarh police constitute SIT to probe allegations against Sandeep Singh

Sandeep Singh was booked on Saturday for stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, a day after the woman coach lodged a police complaint against him. The Haryana sports minister handed over his portfolio to the CM in the wake of the allegations.

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh. (Photo: Twitter/@flickersingh)

The Chandigarh police constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) Sunday to probe the sexual harassment allegations against Haryana sports minister Sandeep Singh who handed over his portfolio to Chief Minister M L Khattar earlier in the day. The minister handed over his portfolio after an FIR was registered against him on a woman junior coach’s complaint.

The police said the SIT, headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (East) Palak Goel, also included inspectors Usha Rani and Ranjeet Singh. The team will report to SP (City) Shruti Arora and SSP (UT) Manisha Chaudhary.

Sandeep Singh was booked on Saturday for stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, a day after the woman coach lodged a police complaint against him. The minister has rejected the allegations, terming them baseless.

More from Chandigarh

After lodging the complaint, the woman coach had said, “I have been assured of an impartial probe. I also raised the issue of my security. I have been receiving intimidating messages on my social media accounts. Out of fear, I have stopped attending phone calls. The minister harassed me between February and November at his office and other places. Once, he even asked me to meet him in Sector 7. He mostly communicated with me over social media. He touched me inappropriately at his house in Chandigarh. I have narrated the sequence of events to the Chandigarh police.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Back on China campuses, Indian students put behind surge worries: We are ...
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
Being single — and no, life’s not a party
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
This New Year, a peek into an AI-driven future
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals
75 & counting: Firsts among many equals

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 16:22 IST
Next Story

The year of AI art

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 01: Latest News
Advertisement
close