Sexual harassment case against ex-Haryana minister: Complainant records statement

The trial in the alleged sexual harassment case against former Haryana sports minister and ex-Indian hockey team captain Sandeep Singh moved forward on Saturday as the complainant recorded her statement before the court for the first time and stood by the allegations she had earlier made to the police.
The hearing took place in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Sachin Yadav, at the Chandigarh district court. After the recording of the victim’s statement, the court adjourned the matter to April 4 for the next hearing.
During the proceedings, the complainant reiterated the statements she had previously given to the police in her complaint. She placed several facts related to the case before the court while maintaining her allegations of sexual harassment against Sandeep Singh. The former minister was also present in the court during the hearing.
The victim’s testimony had been pending for several months, which delayed the trial. On several earlier dates, the complainant had sought exemption from appearing in court. At one stage, she had also alleged bias against the presiding judge, following which the case was transferred to the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate for further proceedings.
On Saturday, the complainant finally appeared before the court and gave her statement, reaffirming the allegations she had made earlier in the case.
The woman athlete had lodged her complaint on December 31, 2022, accusing Singh, who was then Haryana’s sports minister of sexual harassment, stalking, threats and outraging her modesty. Following the allegations, Singh had surrendered the sports portfolio to then the chief minister, Manohar Lal Khattar.
After the alleged incident, the woman approached the Chandigarh Police and lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of the case.
Singh, however, has denied the allegations and claimed that the complaint was false. According to him, the woman made the allegations because she was unhappy over her transfer.
The case is currently under trial in the Chandigarh district court.
December 31, 2022: FIR registered at Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh
August 25, 2023: Chandigarh Police filed the chargesheet against Sandeep Singh in court
September 15, 2023: Sandeep Singh was granted anticipatory bail
July 29, 2024: The court framed charges against him
