Sexual harassment case against ex-Haryana minister: Complainant records statement

The victim’s testimony had been pending for several months, which delayed the trial.

The trial in the alleged sexual harassment case against former Haryana sports minister and ex-Indian hockey team captain Sandeep Singh moved forward on Saturday as the complainant recorded her statement before the court for the first time and stood by the allegations she had earlier made to the police.

The hearing took place in the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Sachin Yadav, at the Chandigarh district court. After the recording of the victim’s statement, the court adjourned the matter to April 4 for the next hearing.

During the proceedings, the complainant reiterated the statements she had previously given to the police in her complaint. She placed several facts related to the case before the court while maintaining her allegations of sexual harassment against Sandeep Singh. The former minister was also present in the court during the hearing.