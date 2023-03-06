Sewerage cess on water to be slashed from 30% to 10% in Chandigarh

In a major relief for Chandigarh residents, the general house of the civic body Monday decided to slash the sewerage cess on water from 30 per cent to 10 per cent.

For example, on a bill of Rs 2,500, the sewerage cess was Rs 750 and if the civic body’s decision is approved by the Union territory administration, the sewerage cess would be Rs 250.

Congress councillor Gurpreet Singh Gabi raised the issue that from April 1, residents would receive inflated water bills due to hiked prices.

“The water tariff was already not justified last year. Former Mayor Sarabjit Kaur had then said that she would help reach the sentiments of house and residents to the officers of UT Administration. But nothing happened; rather, people have been getting inflated bills. At least the sewerage cess, which is a humongous 30 percent, should be slashed,” Gurpreet said.

Councillors from all parties raised their hand, saying that the sewerage cess should be slashed.

Now, the resolution will go to the secretary of Local Government in the Chandigarh Administration.

The Chandigarh Administration in March 2022 hiked water tariffs by 50 to 150 per cent, almost three months after the civic body (Municipal Corporation) elections, during which a status quo on the increase of tariffs was one of the main poll planks.

According to the new tariff that was approved, from 0-15 kilo litres (KL), the rate was hiked to Rs 3 per KL from Rs 2 per KL. In the 16 to 30 KL category, the rate was hiked to Rs 6 per KL from Rs 4 per KL.

In the 31 to 60 KL category, it was hiked to Rs 10 per KL from Rs 6 per KL, and for the 60 KL and above category, it was hiked to Rs 20 per KL from Rs 8 per KL.

While justifying the water tariff hike, the administration said it had considered poor and middle-class households before notifying the new rates.

Before April 2022, Chandigarh had old rates that were in force from 2011.

The water tariff will again increase by 5 per cent from April 1, 2023.