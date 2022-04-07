Sewa, saanjh kendras to stay open for longer, orders Punjab govt

The state government from April 5 (Tuesday) onwards has enhanced the daily timings of all 320 sewa kendras and 506 saanjh kendras, providing citizen-centric services under one roof, across the state and these kendras would also now remain open on Sundays.

Deeming the initiative as people friendly, Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, had earlier said that the kendras will be instrumental in delivering more citizen centric services to the public in a seamless manner.

Saanjh kendras are located at all district headquarters, sub-division and police stations (called Police Station Outreach Centres).

A government statement said the timings of sewa kendras and saanjh kendras across the state have now been extended by two hours daily on weekdays — from Monday to Friday — and these will now remain open from 8 am to 6 pm as against 9 am to 5 pm earlier. Sewa kendras and saanjh kendras will also be open on every Sunday as well, and the timings for citizens to avail services on Saturdays and Sundays will be from 8 am to 4 pm.