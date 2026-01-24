Severe weather throws air traffic into disarray: Ahmedabad–Chandigarh IndiGo flight diverted

Severe weather conditions disrupted air traffic in Chandigarh on Friday, with heavy rain and strong winds throughout the day impacting flight operations at Chandigarh International Airport. From early morning, poor visibility and gusty winds affected both landings and take-offs, leading to widespread delays, diversions, and cancellations, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and frustrated.

Amid the disruption, IndiGo flight 6E-6375 operating from Ahmedabad to Chandigarh was diverted to Amritsar due to adverse weather conditions over Chandigarh. Even after landing in Amritsar, passengers were made to remain seated inside the aircraft for nearly two hours, triggering anger and anxiety among travellers. Several passengers termed the situation “like being held hostage”, alleging that the airline failed to provide timely information or make adequate arrangements during the prolonged wait.

The worsening weather also forced the diversion of several other flights bound for Chandigarh. A morning flight from Mumbai was diverted to Jaipur, while flights arriving from Hyderabad were redirected to Delhi. The Chennai–Chandigarh flight was also diverted to Jaipur, and another Ahmedabad–Chandigarh service was forced to land in Amritsar. These diversions caused major inconvenience as passengers were left uncertain about their onward journeys.

Alongside diversions, multiple flights were cancelled, adding to the chaos. IndiGo’s Srinagar–Chandigarh flight was cancelled, as was the afternoon Jaipur–Chandigarh service. Several inbound flights from Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru were also scrapped. Outbound operations from Chandigarh were equally affected, with flights scheduled to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Srinagar, Delhi, Jaipur, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru unable to take off from morning till evening.

Elderly returning from Malaysia face hardship

In a separate incident, a senior citizen couple returning from Malaysia, along with their son, faced hardship after their onward Bengaluru–Chandigarh flight was cancelled. Nearly 250 passengers were scheduled to travel to Chandigarh on the same flight. Senior citizen Lajwant Singh said, “We arrived from Langkawi, Malaysia, and had a Bengaluru–Chandigarh flight scheduled at 3.13 pm today, but it was cancelled. The 9 pm flight was also cancelled in advance. We were only told that the weather in Chandigarh was not suitable.”

He said that after repeatedly approaching IndiGo officials, they were informed that their next flight to Chandigarh was scheduled for 4.10 pm on January 24, but it would operate via Hyderabad.

“As far as night stay is concerned, the airline has provided accommodation, but since we are coming from Malaysia, we are facing serious difficulties. Many other passengers are also in distress. We have been told that if the weather does not improve, even this flight may be cancelled,” he added.

Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines issued an advisory, stating that flight operations were impacted due to bad weather over Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Dharamshala, and Chandigarh. The airline said it is monitoring weather conditions and making efforts to transport passengers safely to their destinations. Passengers have been advised to regularly check their flight status through the airline’s website or mobile application.