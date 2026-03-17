Several rural habitations in Punjab supplied contaminated water under Jal Jeevan Mission: CAG report

Several rural habitations in Punjab were supplied contaminated water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, despite clear guidelines requiring safe potable water supply, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) 2023–2024 audit report revealed.

In its report, the CAG said that the State Water and Sanitation Mission implemented water supply schemes based on contaminated water sources, even though the programme guidelines specifically require priority action in areas affected by hazardous contaminants such as arsenic and fluoride.

The audit found that 1,634 rural habitations in Punjab were affected by water contamination as of April 2020, with piped water being supplied from unsafe sources. Among them, 815 habitations were receiving arsenic-contaminated water and 319 habitations were supplied fluoride-contaminated water, raising serious public health concerns.

Although the number of affected habitations gradually declined over the years due to partial mitigation measures, the CAG noted that 1,114 habitations were still receiving contaminated water as of April 2023. Even by April 2024, at least 101 habitations continued to receive contaminated piped water through Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTCs).

The audit pointed out that the JJM operational guidelines require states to prioritise water quality-affected areas and ensure safe drinking water to every rural household, especially in habitations affected by arsenic and fluoride. However, the Punjab government failed to prioritise such areas and continued to rely on contaminated water sources for piped supply.

The state government, in its reply in May 2025, acknowledged that mitigation measures for all affected habitations were yet to be completed and said corrective steps were being taken. However, the CAG criticised the government for not explaining why contaminated water sources were initially selected for supplying piped water and why the affected habitations were not prioritised for safe drinking water supply by March 2021, as mandated under the mission guidelines.

The audit flagged the issue as a serious lapse in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, warning that continued supply of contaminated water could pose significant risks to public health in rural Punjab.

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Shagun without marriage certificates

The CAG also pulled up Punjab Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board and the Government of Punjab for releasing financial assistance under the Shagun scheme without obtaining mandatory marriage registration certificates from beneficiaries.

According to the CAG’s 2023–24 audit report, the scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 31,000 to eligible beneficiaries for the marriage of up to two daughters or for the marriage of a female worker herself, subject to submission of a registered marriage certificate.

The audit examined records of 146 beneficiaries who received assistance during 2020–2023 in the test-checked circles. It found that Rs 18.29 lakh was released to 59 beneficiaries, about 40 per cent of the cases, without obtaining registered marriage certificates, which is a clear violation of the scheme’s provisions.

In its response in February 2024, the Welfare Board said that certificates issued by religious institutions that solemnised the marriages were considered, citing hardships faced by beneficiaries in registering marriages. The Board also said it would examine waiving the requirement of a registered marriage certificate.

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However, the CAG termed the explanation unsatisfactory, pointing out that the submission of a registered marriage certificate was mandated by the Board itself, and no formal decision to relax the rule had been taken in any Board meeting.

The Punjab government, in its reply in September 2024, said the matter would be placed before the next Board meeting to review the requirement and to seek post-facto approval for cases where assistance was already granted without registered certificates.

Rejecting the explanation, the CAG said waiving the requirement of a registered marriage certificate is a risk prone intervention with potential for fraud, and flagged the lapse as a serious violation of the scheme guidelines.