Several protests staged at Panjab University

Widespread protests were witnessed across Panjab University on Monday with several student and other bodies coming out to register their individual dissent.

SFS demands rollback of hikes

The body Students for Society (SFS) protested demanded a total roll back of hike in mess/ canteen/ student center rates and to restore online portal for hostel allocation and to ensure transparency in hostel allocation. Before the protest, SFS carried out a signature campaign in hostels and departments. Students left their classes to join the protest in large numbers. Terming the authority’s argument of inflation on rise a ‘sham’ they said that this is a public university, and runs on the taxes paid by people. “So it is the responsibility of the government and university authorities to provide food at subsidised rates,” said Sandeep, President of SFS.

He further added, “As hostel seats are not provided to students, this process is functioning to provide hostels to their favorites and also at higher rates like at guest basis.”

Authorities reached the protest site and received a memorandum from students. A meeting was organised between students and DSW but reached no conclusion.

SFS stated that it will continue the day-night sit-in protest at the VC Office. ASA and PSU (Lalkaar) also joined the protest.

ASA demands hostels

Members of the Ambedkar Students Association (ASA) staged a protest by blocking the back gate of the V-C for their demands related to the release of degrees of SC students of Punjab, under Post-Matric Scholarship and allotment of hostels as per reservation policy.

ASA submitted that the there are provisions of reservation in the allocation of hostels and claimed that the university also received special grants from UGC and AICTE for construction of hostels meant for SC/ST students.

The university received three grants including two from the UGC (for construction of 120 rooms for girls and 120 rooms for boys) and another from the AICTE, for construction of 120 rooms for the SC/ST students of technical courses.

“They have already utilised these funds for construction of hostels. The university must provide the facility for SC/ST students,” their memorandum said. “University is withholding the degrees of SC students because they are not receiving funds from the government of Punjab. But this is a matter between government and university, why should the students of the SC community suffer?,” said a protesting member.

The university authorities have now fixed a meeting with the members of ASA in the coming days.

Class four employees allege harassment by hostel wardens

Safai karamchaaris of atleast three hostels of Panjab University were also present outside the VC office to mark their dissent against hostel wardens and the ‘cruelties’ inflicted upon them by the wardens.

The class-four level employees demanded the suspension of these wardens alleging that they are being made to work at the warden’s university homes, are abused and are marked absent in the register even if they are 10 minutes late.