Several issues unaddressed: Bapu Dham Colony residents

Phone numbers of police officers are announced repeatedly for people to call on for any essential items. (Representational Photo) Phone numbers of police officers are announced repeatedly for people to call on for any essential items. (Representational Photo)

THOUGH AUTHORITIES in the UT are making all possible attempts to ensure that people in Bapu Dham Colony (BDC)-26 stay inside their homes and within the colony, local residents claimed that several issues that they face have not been addressed.

The main issue emerging from the area is mistrust among people from different pockets of the colony.

Bapu Dham Colony is constructed in three phases besides a particular block, which has triple story houses. As per information, majority of the Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Phase-1 and Phase-3.

The authorities installed over three dozen loud speakers attached to a control room at Community Centre in Sector 26, monitored by area SHO Narinder Patial for communication with residents. Phone numbers of police officers are announced repeatedly for people to call on for any essential items.

“The administration confined us within the colony without making any policy on how to address the pandemic in the particular area. Our Phase-2 is unaffected and not a single case has been reported from here, but people of Phase-1 and Phase-3 are unnecessarily entering Phase-2. They will spread the virus in our block also. Apart from it, CTU buses came here for delivering vegetables at particular locations. People of every corner lined up in common queues and purchased vegetables. This can spread the virus among unaffected people also. We are getting the regular supply of medicines and other essential items from police officers, who deliver these at our doorsteps,” said Vinod Kumar, who lives in Phase-2

Another resident, Mohamed Zahir Sikander says, “Indeed, we are getting the supplies at our doorsteps. But till when will we remain in confinement. What is the thought behind shifting the vegetable market from Grain Market-26 to somewhere else? Why are they not testing all of us? I was working as a driver with a cab company. I was planning to do something else, but now I am confined at my house and within the colony. There are around 55,000 people in the colony. Will all of us remain confined till they remove the barricades?”

A senior MC officer, requesting anonymity, said, “Earlier, even contacts of Covid-19 patients were not being quarantined out of the colony but as the pressure mounted, contacts started to be quarantine at different centres. Large scale rapid testing is required in the colony.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd