Out to attend friend’s birthday party, 17-year-old stabbed outside cafe; Dhanas man arrested with 40 gm heroine

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed by two assailants outside Cafe 9 at Sector 9 on Friday night. The victim, Sunil Kumar, a resident of New Indira Colony in Manimajra, had come to the cafe to attend his friend’s birthday party, when he was assaulted and stabbed in the back. According to police, the two attackers, identified as Noni and Dibba, are also residents of New Indira colony. The victim was rushed to GMCH at Sector 32, where he availed a preliminary treatment.

Sunil Kumar, a Class 11 student said, “It was my friend Nitesh’s birthday party at Cafe 9. Four of my other friends and I went to the party of around 25 people. As the party was concluding, Noni threw a bottle of beer on me. I raised strong objection, following which Dibba tried to intimidate me and another of their friends slapped my head from the rear. I was not willing to engage in any commotion. I along with my friends left the party venue. In the mean time, Noni and Dibba chased and attacked me with a sharp edged weapon. The weapon was in the right hand of Noni, who stabbed me on my back. I fell on the ground. Dibba and another of their person kicked me on my face and stomach. Before escaping from the spot, three of them threatened me with dire consequences and escaped in two motorcycles.”

A police official said, one of the friends of Sunil Kumar had called the police control room, following which Sunil was rushed to the hospital. A case was registered at the Sector 5 police station.

Dhanas man arrested with 40 gm heroine

A 27-year-old resident of Dhanas was arrested with 40gm heroin, near Mahek Dhabha Milk colony at Dhanas on Saturday. Identified as Kamal Goyal, the accused also possessed 169 lighters and 45 Indian currency notes of Rs 10 each in a round shape, used for consuming heroin, the police said.

The accused, who worked at a private company and is Class 12th pass, was arrested by a police team supervised by DSP Krishan Kumar and Inspector Ram Rattan Sharma, SHO Sarangpur police station. A police official said, “Goyal used to purchase drugs from Delhi at a price of Rs 1,500 per gram and sell for Rs 4,500 per gram in Chandigarh. He has been arrested for drug peddling twice in 2017. In one of the cases, he was convicted and released after the completion of sentence. He will be produced in the court on Sunday.”

The officer added that Goyal lured youngsters to consume heroin. “We are interrogating him to ascertain his sources for buying heroin. His cell phone is also being examined,” he said. A case was registered against him at the Sarangpur police station. The Chandigarh police had arrested six persons for the drug peddling in Chandigarh on Friday. Two of the arrested persons were from Panchkula.