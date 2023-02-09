scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Seven-year-old ‘abducted’ boy rescued from mother, 2 others

There was a marital dispute between Rashpreet Kaur and her husband and the woman with her two accomplices had kidnapped the child.

Police have also recovered a Maruti Swift Dzire car from the accused. (Representational/File)
Mohali police on Wednesday rescued a 7-year-old boy, Gurdit Singh, who was allegedly abducted on January 30 from outside a shopping mall.

Those arrested include the mother of the infant. They have been identified as Manoj Pandey, Sukhwinder Singh and Rashpreet Kaur. Rashpreet is the mother of the child.

Police have also recovered a Maruti Swift Dzire car from the accused.

More from Chandigarh

Police said that the child was kidnapped after chilly powder was thrown into his eyes.

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 02:46 IST
Lured to West Asia, Punjab’s trafficked women send SOS

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
