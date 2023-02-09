Seven-year-old ‘abducted’ boy rescued from mother, 2 others

Mohali police on Wednesday rescued a 7-year-old boy, Gurdit Singh, who was allegedly abducted on January 30 from outside a shopping mall.

Those arrested include the mother of the infant. They have been identified as Manoj Pandey, Sukhwinder Singh and Rashpreet Kaur. Rashpreet is the mother of the child.

Police have also recovered a Maruti Swift Dzire car from the accused.

There was a marital dispute between Rashpreet Kaur and her husband and the woman with her two accomplices had kidnapped the child.

Police said that the child was kidnapped after chilly powder was thrown into his eyes.