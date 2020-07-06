Seven test positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh

The five relatives of an already diagnosed patient in Dhanas include his three sons, aged between 20 and 26 years, his 20-year-old daughter in law and grandson aged 1.5 years. (Representational) The five relatives of an already diagnosed patient in Dhanas include his three sons, aged between 20 and 26 years, his 20-year-old daughter in law and grandson aged 1.5 years. (Representational)

Seven more city residents, including five family members of the cancer patient from Dhanas who tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Saturday, tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

The total tally of patients in the UT now stands ar 466, with 65 active cases.

The five relatives of an already diagnosed patient in Dhanas include his three sons, aged between 20 and 26 years, his 20-year-old daughter in law and grandson aged 1.5 years. They are all currently in PGIMER, but are asymptomatic for the disease.

As for the 50-year-old cancer patient, who had been receiving treatment at PGIMER for his testicular cancer, he also has the added symptoms of difficulty in breathing, a cough and fever.

Furthermore, his cancer has metastasized and spread to most other parts of his body, leaving him extremely sick and admitted to the ICU at PGIMER.

Apart from this, a 26-year-old woman from Sector 20, who is a workplace contact of a case diagnosed from Mohali, also tested positive for the disease, her husband has been sampled as well. A 58-year-old from Sector 21 was diagnosed as well. He has seven family contacts who have been quarantined.

Six in ICU

Out of the 65 residents, six are in the ICU at the dedicated COVID hospital at PGIMER. One of them is the 50-year-old cancer patients from Dhanas.

Apart from this, an 80-year-old from Sector 16 has been on the ventilator in the COVID ICU since June 16, indicating that he is in a critical condition. The 80-year-old is also asthmatic.

Director School and Higher Education office closed

Since an employee working at the office of the Director School and Higher education in the Additional Deluxe Building in Sector 9 tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, the office room and all branches of the department in the vicinity have been closed and employees have been asked to home quarantine.

As for offices on other floors in the building, work will continue per usual.

With 14 new Covid-19 cases, Mohali crosses 300-mark

Mohali: As many as 14 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Sunday, of which 11 cases are from Behda village, two from Derabassi and one from Phase IV of Mohali city. With the surge in the Covid-19 case load, the district crossed the 300-mark. At present, the district tally stands at 302 positive cases, while 79 cases are active.

Civil Surgeon Dr Manjeet Singh said, six women from Behda village were tested positive, while five men of the village were also among the new cases. He added that the positive cases were the contacts of a patient who was diagnosed with the disease earlier.

“Most of the cases were reported from a meat factory located on the outskirts of Behda village. We have traced 45 more contacts of the positive cases and have collected their samples. Our teams shall visit the village on Monday and carry out more extensive contact tracing,” Dr Manjeet Singh said.

The other three patients are a 57-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man, both from Derabassi, who were tested positive at a flu corner, and a 36-year-old woman from Phase IV in Mohali city.

Answering questions about the high number of positive cases in the district, Dr Manjeet Singh said, most of the positive cases were the contacts of already positive cases, which was a relief. He added that with the extensive sample collection and contact tracing, more cases were likely to come to light.

He said, “We will trace the contacts of the labourers who were living near Behda village. More positive cases could be reported from the area.”

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said, the district administration is ramping up the healthcare facilities, besides providing all necessary assistance to the health department to effectively combat the pandemic. ENS

One new case reported in Panchkula

Panchkula: A 16-year-old girl, from Indira Colony, and a contact of an positive patient– tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. The girl has been isolated and her contact tracing has begun. The district now has total of 121 cases, plus 59 outisders. ENS

