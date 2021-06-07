Seven succumb to Covid, 189 new cases in Tricity

A total of 3,79,547 people have been vaccinated in Chandigarh so far. (PTI Photo)

The Tricity reported seven Covid-related deaths and 189 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. There are 2,883 active cases here at present.

Chandigarh: 4 deaths, 74 new cases

Chandigarh reported 74 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the tally of cases to 60,659. There are 833 active cases here at present.

As many as four Covid-related deaths were also reported in the city, increasing the death toll to 772.

A 70-year-old woman from Sector 29, a case of acute respiratory distress syndrome, diabetes mellitus and hypertension, died at PGIMER. A 62-year-old woman from Maloya, a case of Type 2 diabetes mellitus; a 71-year-old man from Sector 42, suffering from diabetes mellitus and hypertension; and a 55-year-old man from Ramdarbar, a case of acute respiratory infection, passed away at the GMCH-32.

In the last 24 hours, 2,164 samples have been tested. As many as 162 patients were discharged from various facilities. A total of 3,79,547 people have been vaccinated in Chandigarh so far.

Mohali: 1 death, 90 new cases

As many as 90 Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mohali on Sunday, increasing the tally of cases to 67,294, with 1,579 active cases. A Covid-related death was reported here, taking the number of fatalities to 987.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that a maximum of 22 cases were reported from Mohali (Urban), followed by 21 from Kharar, 15 from Dhakoli, eight from Lalru, seven from Boothgarh, five each from Kurali and Derabassi, four from Gharuan and three from Banur.

The DC added that 269 patients recovered from the infection and were discharged from the hospital during the day. He added that a total of 64,728 patients have been discharged from the hospital so far.

Meanwhile, the Civil Surgeon appealed to the people not to lower the guard despite decline in Covid-19 cases in the district.

Panchkula: 2 deaths, 25 new cases

Panchkula reported two Covid-related deaths on Sunday, while 25 people tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours, as per the district bulletin.

A 58-year-old man, resident of Sector 9, suffering from diabetes, and a 68-year-old man, a resident of Kalka, suffering from hypertension, succumbed to the disease on Sunday.

Of the 25 new cases, 20 were added to the district tally and the rest were added to the outside district count. A total of 39,946 patients have tested positive for the disease in the district so far, of which 30,325 hail from Panchkula and the remaining are from the neighbouring districts. Meanwhile, 354 patients succumbed to the virus and 29,500 recovered as of yet.

The active cases tally, which started rising in March, saw a consistent growth, and soared above the 2,500-mark on April 23. Subsequently, it showed a steady decline with the number of active cases coming down to below 2,000-mark on May 21, below 1,000-mark on May 30 and below 500 on June 6.

It stood at 471 on Sunday. The recovery rate stood at 97.3 per cent.

The district has conducted 3,44,407 tests so far, with at least 933 samples tested on Sunday.