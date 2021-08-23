Seven new Covid cases reported in Tricity, 110 active now

The UT reported seven new coronavirus cases on Sunday. No virus-related death was reported durin the day.

There are 110 active cases here till now.

Chandigarh: Four new cases

The UT reported four new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 65,066, with 41 active cases. The city has been reporting five new cases everyday on an average for the past seven days, with the positivity rate at 0.19 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 2,103 samples were tested. As per official figures, 812 people have succumbed to the disease here.

Mohali: Three new cases

Three new Covid-19 positive cases were reported in Mohali district on Sunday, taking the tally of cases to 68,567, with 57 active cases. No virus-related death was reported here during the day. The district has so far reported a total of 1,058 deaths. DC Girish Dayalan said two cases were reported from Mohali and one from Dhakoli, while three patients were discharged. A total of 67,452 patients have been discharged.

Panchkula: No new cases

Zero new Covid positive cases and deaths were reported in Panchkula on Sunday.

The active cases tally was recorded at 12 cases on Sunday. A total of 40,345 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,670 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 376 people in total have succumbed to the virus here. The district has tested 402,141 samples so far.