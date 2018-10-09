Chandigarh: Seven months after son’s death, 72-year-old gets forensic report, says no clear answers yet

Parveen, a school dropout, was found lying unconscious at Chandigarh-Naya Gaon link road on February 21. Parveen, a school dropout, was found lying unconscious at Chandigarh-Naya Gaon link road on February 21.

After running from pillar to post for around seven months to find out what led to his 20-year-old son’s mysterious death, Jagjeet Singh, 72, of Gobind Nagar in Naya Gaon received the forensic report that claimed that excessive alcohol was found in samples taken from Parveen Singh’s body. The father, however, said that police were yet to identify the people, who were with him till the last moment, and also the man who called on his cell phone as he left the house. While police said that he died of ‘excessive drinking’, Parveen’s family has decided to move an application in the District Courts-43 seeking a fresh probe into the death.

Parveen, a school dropout, was found lying unconscious at Chandigarh-Naya Gaon link road on February 21. He was rushed to GMSH-16 by his friend Harman Singh of Singha Devi. Doctors had declared him brought dead. Later, Sector 11 police station conducted an inquest proceedings into his death.

Jagjeet Singh told Chandigarh Newsline, “Since day one, we have been suspicious about the death of Parveen. He had left the house after getting a call on his cell phone on February 21. In the wee hours, we received the information about Parveen’s death. I moved three separate complaints naming some of the suspects, but not a single complaint has been addressed till now. Earlier, when I visited Sector 11 police station, police personnel told me that they are investigating the matter. Today, they handed me a one-page forensic report stating alcohol was detected in his body samples. But my questions are still unanswered. Who were the people, who were sitting with him till the last moment, who was the man who called him on his cell phone when he left the house. I even told the police that my son was involved in two assault cases due to personal rivalry, but police is yet to verify these cases.”

Jagjeet, a former factory worker, stays in Naya Gaon along with his elder son and family. He said, “My son was engaged to be married, the preparations for his marriage were on in full swing. His death broke me.”

Police sources said that Parveen was rushed to the hospital by his friend, who was accidentally passing through the Chandigarh-Naya Gaon link road, adding that this friend was one of the suspects in the complaint filed by the victim’s father.

Inspector Mewa Singh of Sector 11 police station said, “We are yet to identify the persons who were with Parveen till the last moment. We are yet to ascertain as to how he reached at the link road between Chandigarh and Naya Gaon. We have recorded the statement of Harman Singh, who rushed Parveen to hospital, and nothing seemed amiss. When Parveen was rushed to GMSH-16, there was no injury mark on his body. The chemical report of his viscera samples revealed presence of excessive alcohol in his body. Doctors concluded that he died due to excessive drinking. “

When asked about the fact that Parveen was involved in two assault cases due to personal rivalry, Inspector Mewa Singh said, “I have not checked this aspect. I will verify it.”

