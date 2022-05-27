scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Chandigarh: Seven firms booked for taking Rs 1.04 crore loan on fake, forged documents

The documents submitted by them were found to be fake and forged during the internal survey/audit of the bank.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 27, 2022 4:52:18 am
The bank management, in their complaint, have accused the firms of obtaining a loan of Rs 1.04 crore from it on the basis of forged and fake documents.

The Chandigarh branch of Andhra Bank has filed a complaint with the police, after which seven UT-based firms were booked on Thursday for cheating the bank of Rs 1.04 crore.

The bank management, in their complaint, have accused the firms of obtaining a loan of Rs 1.04 crore from it on the basis of forged and fake documents.

The firms that were booked were identified as Preeti Textiles, Industrial Area, Sector 82, Mohali; Punjab Traders Ludhiana; Aarti Textiles, Sector-13, Karnal; Karachi Bakery, Industrial Area, Sector 82, Mohali; Global Enterprises, Industrial Area, Sector 82, Mohali; M/s Adorn Communications, Sector-45, Burail; Kusum Textiles, Ludhiana; and Naveen Cloth Merchants, Phase-10, Mohali.

Police said that a complaint against the firms was lodged by the branch manager of Andhra Bank, phase-1, Industrial Area, Deepak Kumar. Investigators added that the alleged firms had obtained the loan one-and-half-years ago.

More from Chandigarh

The documents submitted by them were found to be fake and forged during the internal survey/audit of the bank. The case against them was registered at the Industrial Area police station.

