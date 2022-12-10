Seven-day art festival kicks off

Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru, and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chandigarh Kendra, have come together to celebrate art, music and drama in a week-long Contemporary Art Festival this week. Hosted by Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan on its Bhavan Vidyalaya Chandigarh campus (Sector 27), the festival was inaugurated Friday by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

With performances ranging from classical recitals and qawwalis to clown theatre and fusion concerts, this musical extravaganza is an attempt to put indigenous artists from the Tricity on the art and cultural map of India. The festival also includes an art exhibition displaying works of over 40 artists from the Tricity and live art workshops. The seven-day festival closes on December 15. Entry will be free for the public during the festival. There will be following special attractions:

December 10 and 11: Art workshop with live demo

December 10: Qawwali by the Ibadat group in the evening

December 11: Concert by Guru Rohit Ashwa Bali from Chandigarh and Rajwinder Kaur from Amritsar at 5 pm

December 12: The play Romeo Juliet and Saat Maskare, directed by Sukhmani Kohli, will be staged followed by a fusion music by singer Hardeep Kainth from Ropar, Punjab.

December 13: Kavi Ghosti by Vijay Kapoor and team followed by a piano recital by Anu Bains, Pratham Pal Singh,Atul; Lakra and Nainika

December 14: Singer Purabi Baruah will perform after which Bharatanatyam performance by father-son duo, Rahul and Bharat Gupta

December 15: Performance by singer Poonam Rajput followed by a play “First Teacher” by theater artist Chakresh Kumar.

The art exhibition will be on display on all days.