Seven cops among 18 booked for raping minor and her mother in Haryana village

A 15-year-old girl was first forced to lodge a false molestation complaint against her father and just a few hours after his arrest, she along with her mother was allegedly raped by a police officer in a village of Kaithal district in Haryana in July this year.

On Tuesday, the police lodged an FIR against 18 persons, including 7 policemen, for conspiracy, assault and criminal intimidation, apart from rape.

Shamsher, an assistant sub-inspector, is accused of raping the girl and her mother at their home in the village on July 26. When the alleged rape was taking place, according to the complaint, nine persons, including a former village sarpanch, were guarding the house from outside so that nobody could enter inside.

The alleged rape incident took place at 10 pm on July 26, a few hours after the minor’s father was arrested from Kaithal.

Kaithal SP Astha Modi told The Indian Express Thursday that a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by DSP Ramkumar Singh had been constituted to probe the allegations. A lady inspector, Nirmala, is also part of the SIT.

Asked about arrest of the accused, the SP said, “We need to investigate because there is a wide range of allegations. We had not conducted any preliminary inquiry before registration of the FIR. We need to collect evidence and to see exactly what role these people have in the case. Accordingly, we will take futher action.”

The case started on July 22 when the girl lodged an FIR against her father, accusing him of molestation.

Subsequently, her father was arrested on July 26. When the court was hearing the case, the girl appeared before the court to say she had lodged the complaint under the pressure of police and villagers.

Her father was acquitted in the case on September 11, after having spent 47 days behind bars.

On September 27, the girl sent a complaint to Kaithal SP in which she explained the conspiracy. She alleged that the village sarpanch even kept her and her mother in illegal confinement so that they did not tell the truth to anybody about the false case against her father. The accused ASI Shamsher allegedly also stole Rs 50,000 from her home on the pretext of search of her house.

The seven policemen booked in the case are; ASI Shamsher, ASI Roshan Lal, constable Dilawar Singh, head constable Randeep Singh and two more policemen, Wazir Singh and Isham Singh, apart from a female assistant sub-inspector.

Court acquits father

The girl, in her complaint, told the SP that a divorce case between her father and mother had been going on for the past few years. The girl, along with her brother, were living with her father while her mother was living with a female relative at some distance in the same village.

In the court, the girl stated she had approached the village sarpanch complaining that her father often beat up her mother. “In the police station, the sarpanch and police officials pressured me to write down an application on their dictation. When I refused, they threatened to implicate me and my mother in a case and send us to jail,” the girl told the court.

Kaithal’s Additional Sessions Judge Hukam Singh acquitted the girl’s father observing “there is absolutely no evidence to prove that accused committed any offence against child victim”.

