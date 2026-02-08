Seven booked for ‘selling SGPC land’ on the basis of fake authority letter

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A serious case of alleged fraud involving the sale of 44-marla land belonging to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) through forged documents has come to light. The Sohana police has booked seven accused under multiple sections for allegedly selling the land of Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Mohali, on the basis of a fake authority letter.
The accused have been identified as Rajinder Singh, a resident of Sector 44A Chandigarh; Gurinder Singh, Talwinder Singh, Satveer Singh, Baljinder Singh and Jaswant Singh, all residents of IT City Mohali; and Jagtar Singh, a resident of Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Sector 62 of Mohali.
According to a complaint submitted by SGPC secretary Partap Singh to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali, the accused allegedly conspired and prepared a forged authority letter, dated October 15, 2025, carrying fake signatures of the secretary. On the basis of this fabricated document, the land was reportedly registered on December 2, 2025.
The complaint stated that Rajinder Singh, who was serving as manager of Gurdwara Amb Sahib at that time, allegedly hatched the conspiracy with the co-accused to sell the SGPC land. Under the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, prior approval of the SGPC Executive Committee is mandatory for the sale of property belonging to any notified gurdwara, which was never obtained in this case.
Police said the sale of the 44-marla land fetched Rs 1.32 crore, received through cheques from different banks. It is alleged that the entire amount was misused, causing significant financial loss to the SGPC.
During investigation, it also emerged that some accused signed the registry as witnesses despite allegedly being aware that the documents were forged. The Sohana police has registered the case under sections 318(4), 336(2), 336(3), 338, 340(2) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Police said the investigation is underway and the role of each accused is being examined in detail.
