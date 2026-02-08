Seven booked for ‘selling SGPC land’ on the basis of fake authority letter

Police said the sale of the 44-marla land fetched Rs 1.32 crore, received through cheques from different banks. (File image)

A serious case of alleged fraud involving the sale of 44-marla land belonging to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) through forged documents has come to light. The Sohana police has booked seven accused under multiple sections for allegedly selling the land of Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Mohali, on the basis of a fake authority letter.

The accused have been identified as Rajinder Singh, a resident of Sector 44A Chandigarh; Gurinder Singh, Talwinder Singh, Satveer Singh, Baljinder Singh and Jaswant Singh, all residents of IT City Mohali; and Jagtar Singh, a resident of Gurdwara Amb Sahib, Sector 62 of Mohali.

According to a complaint submitted by SGPC secretary Partap Singh to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali, the accused allegedly conspired and prepared a forged authority letter, dated October 15, 2025, carrying fake signatures of the secretary. On the basis of this fabricated document, the land was reportedly registered on December 2, 2025.