Seven booked for electricity theft in Chandigarh’s Sector 25

Seven people along with half a dozen unknown persons were booked for electricity thefts through illegal kundi connections (connecting the meter wires with the main electricity lines) at Rehabilitation Colony, Sector 25. Police said that thefts were detected during an anti-theft drive in the colony on February 12.

A complaint was only lodged after establishing the names of certain people and confirming the fact that electricity was being stolen, police added. Sources said that the personnel of electricity sub division number-1 had conducted an internal probe prior to moving a police complaint in this regard on Saturday. The complaint was filed by the SDO Sanjeev Kumar Garg. The booked people were identified as Gulab Singh, Sompal, Angrej Singh, Santar Pal, Anita Rani, Moni and Bhalla Ram along with eight other consumers whose names are yet to established. The FIR against them was registered under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003.

“These people were caught stealing the electricity during a special drive conducted on January 12. The drive was held between 10 am and 5 pm,” SDO Sanjeev Kumar Garg, said.