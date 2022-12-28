Seven booked for beating stray dog in Mohali

The Nayagaon police in Punjab’s Mohali district have booked seven people for beating a stray dog and injuring the animal. The accused have not been arrested so far.

The complainant in the case, Mandeep Kaur, told the police she feeds a stray dog in her area and she found the animal injured on December 27. Kaur said she took the dog to the hospital where doctors found that its leg was fractured and it had also sustained injuries in its eyes.

Acting on the complaint, the Nayagaon police registered the case against seven unidentified persons under section 11 (A) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Police officers said they were checking CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits and then arrest them.