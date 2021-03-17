Settlement scheme for sector plot holders to continue till April 30: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Tuesday said that the Full and Final Settlement Scheme, started from March 3 this year, for the enhancement in the sectors of the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (previously HUDA) will continue till April 30, 2021.

So far, Khattar said, a benefit of Rs 31.10 crore had been given to 762 plot holders under the scheme while Rs 19.74 crore has been deposited by the plot holders so far. The CM gave this information in response to the calling attention motion given by Congress MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and four other MLAs during the Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha.

The CM also said that under this scheme, 15,430 plot holders will be given an enhancement settlement of Rs 823 crore, under which people will get benefits up to 20 to 80 per cent.

Khattar said that this problem has been going on ever since the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran came into existence and this issue came to the notice of the present state government in 2017, after it came to power in 2014. Thereafter, the state government decided to issue notices of all the enhancement cases simultaneously.