Setting up of integrated command control building to be discussed during board meeting

The setting up of integrated command control building at an estimated budget of Rs 35 crore will be placed before the directors of Chandigarh Smart City Corporation Limited during the board meeting scheduled for July 4.

Since Chandigarh was declared a ‘Smart City’ in 2015, residents have been waiting to see some tangible project on the ground. With the establishment of this centre, it is stated that apart from tracking entry and exit of every vehicle in Chandigarh, the centre will also be notified about non-functioning street lights through sensors installed in these lights.

In the first phase, streetlights of sectors 17, 22, 35 and 43, will be made sensor-based. There are a total of 3770 streetlights in these areas. The senior officials at the centre, will be notified about the action taken by concerned junior engineer for fixing the streetlights. Councillors of the city usually complain about problems of non functional streetlights not being attended to for months together. According to the officials, the proposed sectors fall in the Area-Based Development(ABD) under Smart City proposal.

The centre will help the police to track accused in crime cases based on gross violation of traffic rules. It will also help

the planners to study traffic pattern of the city and help identify areas of overcrowding in peak hours. The board is also likely to take up the agenda of dropping developmental plans for Sector 43 due to feasibility problem.

The forest department has expressed hesitation in giving land to Smart City for development.

About 87 per cent of the funds were to be spent on developing Sector 43. Last year, Chandigarh Smart City limited wrote to the Forest Department to transfer 71-acre land to develop Sector 43. Convention centre, residential affordable housing and several other projects were to come up and the project was to be executed on PPP mode.

An amount of Rs 4,932.5 crore of the proposed total investment of Rs 5,654.89 crore under the Area Based Development (ABD) of Smart City Mission was to be spent on Sector 43, which has a population of about 12,000 people. However, the forest department expressed its inability to give the required land. Now, an alternative place for developing the sector will be discussed in the upcoming meeting.