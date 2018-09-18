Set up SIT to probe school’s handling of case: High Court to Haryana police

The direction has been passed by Justice Harminder Singh Madaan while dismissing the bail plea of the accused. (File) The direction has been passed by Justice Harminder Singh Madaan while dismissing the bail plea of the accused. (File)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has said school managements that try to hush up cases of sexual assault should be dealt with sternly “so that the educational institutes are at least safe for the young students studying there.”

The court directed the Superintendent of Police, Panipat, to constitute a Special Investigation Team for looking into the role of a principal and other staff in its handling of a case in which a minor was sexually assaulted in the school last year.

The direction has been passed by Justice Harminder Singh Madaan while dismissing the bail plea of the accused, who was an employee at the private school. The single bench has also directed the SIT to submit a report within three months regarding action taken in the matter.

“The Superintendent of Police, Panipat, is directed to constitute a Special Investigation Team comprising Senior Gazetted Police Officers to conduct probe regarding conduct of the principal of the school and the persons managing the affairs of the school with regard to the present incident and then further necessary action as warranted by the report of the Special Investigation Team be taken at the earliest,” the order reads.

The bench has also observed that the attitude of the principal and school management was “indifferent and casual” as instead of showing any sensitivity towards the young girl student who was in a a state of shock after being sexually assaulted, the principal tried to hush up the matter by putting pressure on the complainant to not report the matter to police. The incident happened in September 2017 inside the school washroom.

The parents of the girl had first forwarded the photos of the injury marks on the victim’s body to the principal but he instead attempted to hush up the case. The accused has claimed that he was falsely implicated in the case and was not even present on the school premises at the time of the incident. However, the High Court in the bail order said that the allegations against accused are serious and grave and no ground is made for bail even if he has remained in prison since last year.

