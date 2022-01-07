‘Set up panel to probe Punjab govt’s sketchy approach to PM security’

The Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana has written a letter to the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to take cognisance of the breach of Prime Minister’s security.

Minderjeet Yadav urged the Chief Justice to cognisance of the major security lapse due to the sketchy approach of Punjab government. “Punjab government’s effort was nothing short of cynical connivance with BKU Krantikari (Phool), Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (PKMSC) and BKU (Ugrahan) when the PM’s convoy was blocked at the flyover near village Piareana in the Ghall Khurd tehsil of Ferozepur district.

The PM was left totally exposed atop an unsecured flyover for over 15-20 mins i.e. only km away from the India-Pakistan Border…in spite of being communicated well in advance, the Punjab government failed to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready,” the letter reads

Yadav has sought setting up of a Commission of Enquiry to judiciously examine evidences like Advance Security Liaison (ASL) reports, central and state inputs etc. ENS