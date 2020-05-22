Set to beat last year’s per day production with just 75% manpower: RCF

The RCF resumed its production activities with 33 per cent staff on April 23 with the permission of District administration. Gradually it increased it to 75% of its manpower. (Facebook/@rcf.indianrailways.gov.in) The RCF resumed its production activities with 33 per cent staff on April 23 with the permission of District administration. Gradually it increased it to 75% of its manpower. (Facebook/@rcf.indianrailways.gov.in)

Working at only 75 per cent of its total workforce strength, the Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala, is set to beat its average per day production from last year when it worked full steam. RCF authorities said that soon they will be producing five coaches per day compared to 4.5 coaches per day last year. As on Friday, the average RCF production was 4 coaches per day.

The RCF resumed its production activities with 33 per cent staff on April 23 with the permission of District administration. Gradually it increased it to 75% of its manpower.

Staff was called only after sanitisation of offices and shops, installation of a touch free washbasins and soap dispensers at the entrance and exit points.

Social distancing markers were made and a sanitising tunnel at RCF campus entrance gate for outside vehicles was installed.

In the second phase, manpower staying outside the campus except those in containment zones also joined the duties from May 18. All employees went through screening and submitted self-declaration regarding health status. Contractual workers, who were without work due to lockdown, have also been asked to join work after screening.

Employees and contractual workers have been segregated from each other on shift wise.

“With everything in place now the production of coaches per day has jumped to 4 coaches now and we are expecting an average of 5 coaches per day for remaining days of this month. This will be more than the average per day production of the last financial year which was 4.5 coaches,” informed General Manager RCF, Ravinder Gupta, adding that a medical team is available in factory 24×7 to monitor health of employees.

