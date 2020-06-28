Set ‘political compulsions’ aside, follow your heart: Capt urges Akalis

Amarinder Singh warned if SAD continues to put its “political interests” above those of the state, it would end up “ruining” Punjab. Amarinder Singh warned if SAD continues to put its “political interests” above those of the state, it would end up “ruining” Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Saturday urged the Shiromani Akali Dal to set aside their “political compulsions” and “follow their heart” in the interest of the state and its farmers on the issue of ordinances related to the farm sector.

Recalling that he had made the same plea to the Akalis during the all-party meeting on June 24, the CM lamented that the SAD was not realising the “grave implications” of these ordinances and was putting its political interests above the interests of the state.

He warned if SAD continues to put its “political interests” above those of the state, it would end up “ruining” Punjab.

Stressing that there should be no politics when it came to issues of Punjab’s interests, Amarinder recalled that, during his first tenure as the chief minister, he had abrogated the water agreements with neighbouring states to save Punjab’s water from being taken out via the proposed SYL canal. Not only had he gone against his own party on the issue, but had put his entire career on stake with this move, he recalled, adding that “Punjab’s interests are paramount for him, as they should be for the Akalis too”.

Pointing out that the three ordinances in question are based on the recommendations of the Shanta Kumar committee, which had advocated end of MSP and dismantling of FCI, the CM said if the ordinances are allowed to be passed and enacted, the Centre will get the green signal to interfere in the state subject of agriculture for all times. It will encourage the Government of India to go ahead and take whatever decisions they want on the subject, including implementing all recommendations of the Shanta Kumar committee, he said.

While the ordinances may not have explicitly mentioned the MSP regime, it was clear that they would pave the way for abolition of MSP, warned Amarinder, adding that the all-party meeting had been convened by him to evolve a consensus against the anti-Punjab and anti-farmer steps taken by the Central government.

The Centre had recently passed three ordinances — the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance.

The CM once again urged the SAD chief to stop indulging in politics on this issue of critical interest to the state, and stand with the state government in protecting the people and farmers of Punjab from the devastating impact of the ordinances.

Instead of backtracking on his party’s support to two of the three points of the resolution adopted at the all-party meeting, Sukhbir should, in fact, come out in support of the entire resolution, in letter and in spirit, said Amarinder. Pointing out that the Akalis had always promoted the spirit of federalism, he further urged Sukhbir to join hands with the state government in ensuring that the federal structure is not allowed to be destroyed.

