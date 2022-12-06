Set in Shimla, this film deals with sensuality and loss

Writer-director Siddharth Chauhan’s debut feature film set in his hometown Shimla; Amar Colony won the Special Jury prize at the prestigious 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. The festival was held from November 11 to 27 in Estonia. Amar Colony was the only Indian film to be part of the ‘First Feature Competition at the festival this year and the first project from Himachal Pradesh to make it to NFDC Film Bazaar’s Co-Production Market. The film will also have its India Premiere at the 27th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which will be held from December 9 to 17, 2022 in Thiruvananthapuram. The film revolves around three women going through their mundane lives, representing the human condition, in a chawl. The film is produced by ‘Indie Film Collective’, a film initiative launched by Nisheeth Kumar and his friends in India in 2018. “I am so overwhelmed with the love which the European audience and POFF have shown towards our film,” says Chauhan, born and brought up in Shimla. A self-taught and award-winning filmmaker, he is driven by the need to create value, and makes most of his films in his hometown – Shimla, as he believes that world-class content can be created anywhere.