Servant drugs woman employer, makes off with cash, jewellery

A DOMESTIC servant is suspected of drugging his woman employer and stealing cash along with gold ornaments in Sector 19 government quarters Sunday. Police said the incident happened Saturday but the theft came to light on Sunday.

The suspect is identified as Rinku. The house was allotted to the doctor husband of the victim woman. The victim’s husband is posted in Civil Hospital, Mani Majra. He was out of station when the incident occurred. The woman reported to the police that her servant took away around Rs 5 lakh in cash and gold ornaments, which were kept in a locker.

Police sources said Rinku gave food laced with intoxicant substances to the woman, who lost consciousness. In the meantime, Rinku stole the cash and ornaments from the locker. Police said the woman had gained her consciousness late in the evening on Saturday. By then, Rinku was there. He told the woman that he is going to meet his friends but never returned. Police said that on Sunday, the woman checked the locker and found cash along with gold ornaments missing.

Police have started an investigation. A report was lodged at Sector 19 police station.