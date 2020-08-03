Sero survey begins in Mohali, 125 blood samples collected

During the survey at Jawaharpur village, Sunday. (Express photo) During the survey at Jawaharpur village, Sunday. (Express photo)

With an aim to estimate the percentage of the population that could have developed antibodies against the novel coronavirus, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Punjab government on Sunday jointly initiated a two-day serological survey at nearby Jawaharpur village.

Antibodies are proteins that are produced by a body’s immune system to fight external organisms, like viruses that enter the body.

On the first day of the survey, the teams went house-to-house and collected blood sample of 125 people on random basis.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh visited the survey area along with the team from ICMR. Dr Manjit Singh said that the survey was being conducted by ICMR in five districts of Punjab, including Mohali. He said that serological surveys help to assess how widespread Covid-19 has become in a community.

“Since it is not possible to test everyone, it is not clear how many people in the population are infected, especially since most of the patients do not even show any symptoms of the disease. Detecting antibodies in random sets of people is, therefore, an indirect way of estimating the extent of the spread of the disease in a community,” the doctor said.

Jawaharpur village had once emerged as the hotspot for Covid-19 cases in the district, with a total of 46 cases of coronavirus infection. At present, there are no positive cases in the village. All the patients have fully recovered.

The civil surgeon further said that the District Health department had already deputed doctors and other staff to assist in carrying out the survey and the teams of the Health department are providing full support to the ICMR teams.

