‘Serious threat’: Punjab rejects Amritpal Singh plea to attend Budget session of Parliament

Amritpal is lodged in Dibrugarh Central Jail, Assam, under a preventive detention order passed by the District Magistrate, Amritsar. (file)

The Punjab government Monday declined jailed Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s application for temporary release to attend the ongoing Budget session of Parliament, citing “serious threat to the security of the state and the maintenance of public order”.

The decision, issued by the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Home Affairs, comes in compliance with a Punjab and Haryana High Court directive dated January 23.

The High Court had directed the Punjab government to decide within seven working days on the representation of Amritpal —an NSA detainee — seeking temporary release to attend the Budget session. The Budget session commenced on January 28 and will continue till February 13 in the first phase. The second phase will take place from March 9 to April 2.