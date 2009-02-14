Separate HC,SGPC still a far cry for Haryana

A separate high court and a separate SGPC for Haryana are two of the biggest promises that continue to remain unfulfilled despite repeated and vocal demands. Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda today admitted in the Assembly that the Chatha committee report on the issue of a separate SGPC has been pending for too long. The separate SGPC had been promised by the Congress before the Assembly polls,but after that,the CM has put the ball in Agriculture Minister H S Chathas court. We will take action action when the report of the Chatha committee on the issue is submitted, Hooda reiterated today as well,but added that it is not easy to prepare the report when lakhs of affidavits have been submitted.

As for the separate high court,the process to for it was initiated on March 14,2002 by the erstwhile INLD government. The election of Union Law Minister Hans Raj Bhardwaj to the Rajya Sabha from Haryana had rekindled the hopes of the Hooda government of getting a separate HC,especially after Bhardwaj,too,appeared very keen.

Bhardwaj had hinted that the high court may provided in the existing premises of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He had also sought certain information,vide his letter dated May 26,2006,pertaining to the site and time-frame for setting up of the high court.

Hooda,in his letter dated July 12,2006,told the minister that there was no legal hitch in setting up of a separate high court for Haryana in Chandigarh as the state legislature is located here.

Countering the ministers suggestion that the high court of Haryana could be located in the state,Hooda said that the same logic should then be applied to Punjab. There is no legal hitch in bifurcating the assembly and secretariat buildings. The only requirement is to suitably amend the Punjab Reorganisation Act,1966, he said.

Following this,there has been a string of correspondence from the state but the Centre seems to have put the issue on the backburner.

But with the Lok Sabha elections in sight,the Chief Minister has been toeing a set line. We will ensure that the state gets its separate high court in Chandigarh and in the same premises. We are doing all possible efforts for this, he said.

