Separate Haryana Vidhan Sabha building: Khattar, Speaker inspect three locations today

The Haryana government has picked up pace for setting up a separate Vidhan Sabha building in Chandigarh. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, and senior officials will on Saturday visit the three locations that the Chandigarh administration has offered for the building.

On the Ministry of Home Affairs’ (MHA) intervention, the Chandigarh administration has agreed to offer 10 acres of land to the Haryana government for constructing the separate Vidhan Sabha. Currently, Punjab and Haryana governments share the Vidhan Sabha complex, next to the Punjab and Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh.

The locations include a vacant piece of land on Madhya Marg (opposite Kalagram), another plot on the right side of the road from Railway Light Point to IT park and a vacant plot in IT park.

The inspection tour will begin at around 10 am. After visiting all the three locations, the Haryana government will hold a press conference at around 11.30 am at Haryana MLA hostel.

The Haryana government had urged the MHA to give at least 10 acres of land for construction of a separate Vidhan Sabha building in Chandigarh.

About nine months ago, Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gupta had raised the issue of a separate Vidhan Sabha building with the MHA.

Chief Minister Khattar, too, had raised this issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in which Khattar had mentioned that by 2026, the number of members of Haryana Vidhan Sabha may increase to 126. Khattar had also mentioned that for the last 55 years, Haryana had not been able to claim its due share in the Vidhan Sabha complex that is shared with Punjab. Khattar had also claimed that Punjab had encroached upon majority of Haryana’s share in the Vidhan Sabha complex.

The chief minister had also mentioned that Haryana Vidhan Sabha has approximately 350 officials, but there is no space to accommodate them. Due to non-availability of adequate space, three-four departments are accommodated in one single room and six-seven Class-I officers are made to sit in one room, he had pointed out.

