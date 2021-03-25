Sensory Park on the cards, Chandigarh invites bids

In a tender floated by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited, the park will be developed at a cost of Rs 1.74 crore. (Representational Image)

The Chandigarh Smart City Limited will be coming up with a first-of-its-kind Sensory Park.

These are specialised parks for all kinds of visitors, with special emphasis on children with disabilities, providing individual and combined sensory opportunities to users, who may not normally experience them.

A sensory garden, for example, may contain features that are accessible to the disabled individual such as scented and edible plants, tactile sculptures, water features designed to make sound and play over the hands, textured surfaces, magnifying-glass screens, Braille signage and audio induction loop descriptions. It is likely to provide an extensive provision for engaging and enhancing the abilities of disabled individuals.

According to the tender, the development of sensory park in ABD area with operation and maintenance for a period of five years, including (DLP), will be for Rs 1,73,62,181.

The tender floated by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited said, “The successful bidder shall at his own expense deposit with employer within seven days of issuance of Letter of Intent (Lol), an unconditional and irrevocable performance bank guarantee (PBG) as per Clause 2.29 of ITB, in favour of Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) for the due performance and fulfillment of the contract.”

It was also said that all charges whatsoever such as premium, commission, with respect to the performance bank guarantee shall be borne by the successful bidder.

The park was to be constructed in Sector 22 but after objection from UT Chief Architect office, it was to be constructed in Sector 35.

The sensory park, a garden which has sensory-integrated playground equipment and amenities, that is planned to be constructed under Chandigarh Smart City, aims at attracting multiple senses of an individual and is likely to be Rs 1.7 crore.