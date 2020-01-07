Sense of insecurity in Pak Sikhs: Akal Takht Jathedar

Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. (File photo) Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh. (File photo)

Reacting to the murder of a Sikh youth in Pakistan, Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Monday said that Sikhs were not safe anywhere in the world.

“It is very sad development that he was made target. I spoke to his brother, Harmeet Singh, last night. Pakistan government should arrest the murders as soon as possible,” said Giani Harpreet Singh, while talking to media in Amritsar on Monday.

He added: “There is a sense of insecurity in Sikhs in Pakistan. Earlier, there was the Nankana Sahib episode and then the murder of a Sikh youth. I have asked Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee and Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Parbhandak Committee to ask Indian government to pressurise Pakistan.”

The Jathedar went on to say, “I don’t think Sikhs are safe anywhere in the world. There have been attacks in Pakistan. We have also seen video of hateful slogans being raised against Sikhs in Madhya Pradesh. Houses of Sikhs have been demolished there. Sikhs are facing issues in Shillong also.”

About his hope of persecuted Silkhs getting justice, he said: “I have no hope from anyone for justice in the cases of attack on Sikhs in different parts of word. Sikhs themselves should come together to stop these attack. Sikhs are attacked all over the world due to their principles.

“These attacks had started with birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and have continued till today. Sikhs are attacked due to their principles and one day these principles will be instrumental in establishing world peace.”

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App