Senior railway official dies days after testing positive in Ferozepur

A senior official posted at Ferozepur’s divisional railway office died of cardiac arrest Tuesday morning at Ludhiana’s CMCH, three days after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He was 51.

Ferozepur DRM Rajesh Aggarwal said, “Raj Kumar was an outstanding officer. I am at a loss for words.”

Kumar, who was a senior divisional mechanical engineer (carriage and wagon), had recently gone to Delhi, where his wife and son live, during his break and rejoined office in Ferozepur on June 1. “However, he was told to stay at home for 14 days as per Covid guidelines. He was healthy and was working from home,” said Aggarwal.

However, on June 10, he started feeling discomfort in breathing and was taken to the railways hospital in Ferozepur where his oxygen level was found to be low and the x-ray report of his lungs was not normal. He was shifted to CMCH on June 11 and tested positive on June 13. He died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

His wife and son are already under quarantine in Ludhiana stay. Kumar was cremated at Ludhiana’s Dholewal cremation ground as per protocol, said Dr Bharti Uppal, deputy medical superintendent, CMCH.

97 with travel history to Delhi have recently tested positive

Between May 1 and June 13, 97 people with a travel history to Delhi have tested positive in Punjab hospitals. Of these, 22 are residents of the national capital.

Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, nodal officer for Covid-19 cases in Punjab, said, “A few are still admitted in hospital. Delhi residents are coming to get themselves tested and get treatment done…most of the cases being reported from Punjab are contacts of Covid patients.”

