Let senior police officer probe complaint alleging physical torture by cops, HC tells Haryana DGP

Hearing a petition filed by a Kurukshetra resident seeking a fair probe into his complaint alleging illegal physical torture by Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) officials of Haryana Police, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has entrusted the enquiry into the complaint to the Haryana director general of police (DGP) and asked him to appoint a senior officer, not below the rank of inspector general of police, to look into the matter.

Petitioner Kamal Kumar, through counsel Sachin Rai Vaid, contended that he was illegally physically tortured by CIA officials. Vaid further contended that various enquiries conducted by the junior officers were biased against the petitioner.

After hearing the matter, the bench of Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi said, “Without adverting to the respective claims and the counter-claims of the parties, I deem it appropriate to entrust the enquiry into the complaint to respondent No 2, which is, director general of police, Haryana, who shall appoint a senior officer not below the rank of inspector general of police, Haryana to enquire into the aforesaid complaints.”

The high court also ordered that the said enquiry should be personally supervised by the DGP and concluded within three months. The earlier enquiry reports of the junior officers shall not be taken into consideration and a de-novo enquiry shall be conducted in the matter, the high court added in the order pronounced on January 17.