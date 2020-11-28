Senior officials deliberate on steps to reduce Mohali’s Covid case fatality rate

While taking steps to reduce the CFR was deliberated upon at length, the doctors shared practical tips and best medical practises which would be helpful for all the hospitals in reducing the death rate. (Representational)

Anticipating a second wave of Covid-19, senior state health officials interacted with private and government doctors in Mohali Friday. The officials including Advisor Health and Medical Education and Research, Dr K K Talwar, Principal Secretary Health, Husan Lal, and Principal Secretary Medical Education and Research, D K Tiwari, focused upon discussion steps to reduce Case Fatality Rate (CFR) in the district.

During the meeting, the private hospitals were requested to initiate home counselling services for patients under home isolation, while a decision was taken to generously distribute Covid Care and Post-Covid Care kits among the needy. The officials also appealed to the private hospital to not charge exorbitantly for their services to make it accessible to people of all income.

While taking steps to reduce the CFR was deliberated upon at length, the doctors shared practical tips and best medical practises which would be helpful for all the hospitals in reducing the death rate. In order to help the patients recover quickly and strengthen their immunity, post Covid care kits have been prepared by the state government and will be be distributed among the needy patients, the officials said.

The private hospitals were directed to fill the ventilator support and infrastructure availability performa for experts to analyse it. The institutions were also directed to fill the death audit forms so experts may have a fair analysis.

