Senior medical officer transferred after 22 years

The Senior Medical Officer Dr Renu Aggarwal incharge of Health and Wellness Centre Sector 33 was directed to join Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) Sector 16, with immediate effect. Dr Parijat Majumder, Emergency Medical Officer at GMSH-16 was transferred and posted at the Health and Wellness Centre in Sector 33 B, Chandigarh. The orders were issued after Health Secretary Yashpal Garg conducted a surprise check on Saturday and found the staff in dereliction of duty.
According to the details, the SMO in-charge of the HWC-33 was found conversing with a pharmacist (outsourced) and not attending to patients. The patients were being attended to by a peon at the pharmacy counter. Dr Aggarwal had remained at HWC-33 for 22 years, even after her promotion from medical officer to SMO.
