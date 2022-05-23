Senior medical officer transferred after 22 years

The orders were issued after Health Secretary Yashpal Garg conducted a surprise check on Saturday and found the staff in dereliction of duty.

The Senior Medical Officer Dr Renu Aggarwal incharge of Health and Wellness Centre Sector 33 was directed to join Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH) Sector 16, with immediate effect. Dr Parijat Majumder, Emergency Medical Officer at GMSH-16 was transferred and posted at the Health and Wellness Centre in Sector 33 B, Chandigarh. The orders were issued after Health Secretary Yashpal Garg conducted a surprise check on Saturday and found the staff in dereliction of duty.