Senior horticulture official suspended after deficiencies found in garden maintenance

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Wednesday suspended a senior horticulture official after serious deficiencies were found in the maintenance of a public garden.
During an inspection of Shivalik Garden in Manimajra earlier in the day, MC Commissioner Amit Kumar observed what officials described as gross neglect and poor supervision of the facility. The condition of the garden, a key public asset, was found to be far below prescribed standards, prompting immediate action.
Responsibility for the lapses was fixed on Rohit Garg, Assistant Engineer, who was currently holding charge as Sub-Divisional Engineer (SDE–Horticulture) for the area. In view of the seriousness of the shortcomings, Garg has been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 10(1) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.
As per the suspension order, Garg’s headquarters during the suspension period will be the office of the Executive Engineer, Horticulture Division No. 1, MC Chandigarh. He will not be permitted to leave headquarters without prior approval of the competent authority and will be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules. The suspension will remain in force until further orders, as per MC officials.
To ensure that horticulture and maintenance work in the area is not affected, the corporation has made interim arrangements. Angrej Singh, SDE (Horticulture), has been given additional charge of the SDE (Horticulture) post, while Shubham, Junior Engineer (Horticulture), will hold additional charge as JE (Horticulture). These arrangements will continue until further orders or till the suspension is revoked.
The commissioner said negligence in the upkeep of public spaces would not be condoned and strict action would follow against officials found derelict in their duties.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Actor R Madhavan took a four-year break from acting, which helped him reset both personally and professionally. His wife, Sarita, encouraged him to return to work during the pandemic. She also keeps him grounded, especially when it comes to money. The couple first met in the 1990s and got married in 1999.