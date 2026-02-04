Senior horticulture official suspended after deficiencies found in garden maintenance

To ensure that horticulture and maintenance work in the area is not affected, the corporation has made interim arrangements. (File photo)

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Wednesday suspended a senior horticulture official after serious deficiencies were found in the maintenance of a public garden.

During an inspection of Shivalik Garden in Manimajra earlier in the day, MC Commissioner Amit Kumar observed what officials described as gross neglect and poor supervision of the facility. The condition of the garden, a key public asset, was found to be far below prescribed standards, prompting immediate action.

Responsibility for the lapses was fixed on Rohit Garg, Assistant Engineer, who was currently holding charge as Sub-Divisional Engineer (SDE–Horticulture) for the area. In view of the seriousness of the shortcomings, Garg has been placed under suspension with immediate effect under Rule 10(1) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965.