Senior Congress leaders meet Sidhu in jail

Amid reports that Navjot Singh Sidhu may walk out of jail on January 26, after availing remission on the Republic Day, senior Congress leaders Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Lal Singh, Mohinder Singh Kaypee and Shamsher Singh Dullo met him at Patiala Central jail on Friday.

After the meeting, Lal Singh told over phone that he had years of ties with Sidhu family. “When I was elected as MLA in 1977, Sidhu’s father was district Congress committee chief,” said Lal Singh, adding that Sidhu family was “Taksali Congress family”.

He added, “I can vouch that he (Navjot Sidhu) is a staunch Congressman who will stand like a rock with Congress.”

“He is expected to come out of jail on January 26. He only wants that party gets stronger. He is not after any posts. He is an asset for the party,” said Lal Singh.