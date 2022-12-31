scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Senior citizen and wife drugged, robbed in Chandigarh’s Sector 34; newly hired domestic help suspected

Gold ornaments, cash, and other valuables, including electronic items, were found missing from Bhupinder Singh’s residence.

According to the police, Bhupinder Singh, 70, and his wife were found unconscious on Saturday morning by their children

A senior citizen in Chandigarh’s Sector 34 and his wife were drugged and robbed of their belongings inside their two-storey house on Saturday, allegedly by their domestic help who was hired a week ago, the police said. It is suspected that the help mixed sedatives in the food she gave the couple.

According to the police, Bhupinder Singh, 70, and his wife were found unconscious on Saturday morning by their children, who came down from the first floor. The domestic help, Pooja, 24, was missing. Gold ornaments, cash, and other valuables, including electronic items, were also missing.

Sources said that the police were informed about the incident and the couple was rushed to a local government hospital. Police said that Singh regained consciousness, but his wife is in the hospital and under observation.

“One of the family members said that the suspect Pooja was randomly contacting many houses seeking a job in their locality last week. The couple selected her and allowed her to stay in the servant quarters situated in the backyard of their house,” a senior police officer said.

The officer added that the couple did not ask the help, who claimed her name was Pooja, to submit any photo or identity proof and her details were not submitted to the police either. “The couple is yet to give us the details about the exact loss. We have started the investigation,” the officer said.

Police officers, including DSP (South) Charanjit Singh Virk, SHO PS 34, Inspector Devinder Singh, and a team of forensic experts visited the spot. The police also collected the food samples, including last night’s dinner, tea etc, from the kitchen.

Earlier, a domestic help whose antecedents were also not registered with the local police had stolen around Rs 17 lakh along with other valuables from the house of a businessman after drugging his wife Mitali Wadhawan in Sector 10 on September 11.

Police suspect the help, who said her name was Indrani, has escaped to Nepal. That case is still unsolved.

First published on: 31-12-2022 at 16:01 IST
Four rules I hope to implement in 2023 to detach myself from tech 

