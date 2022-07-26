Senior Advocate Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu quits as Punjab Advocate General

Updated: July 26, 2022 3:47:32 pm
Senior advocate Dr Anmol Rattan Sidhu resigned from the post of Advocate General of Punjab citing “personal reasons” Tuesday, just months after being appointed as the state’s top law officer.
“I am really thankful to the party for giving me a chance to represent the office of Advocate General, Punjab. Due to my personal reasons, I won’t be able to serve this prestigious office, therefore, I hereby tender my resignation which may kindly be accepted at earliest,” Sidhu wrote in his resignation letter marked to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Most humbly, submitting my resignation from the post of Advocate General of the State of Punjab.
Sidhu, an eight-time president of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, was appointed to the post in March this year after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Assembly election in Punjab.
The post of Punjab Advocate General had fallen vacant on March 11 after Deepinder Singh Patwalia had resigned a day after the Assembly election results were declared.
