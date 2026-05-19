Former Punjab and Haryana HC Bar secretary fired at near Kurali, escapes unhurt

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Former secretary of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association and senior advocate Gagandeep Jammu narrowly escaped a suspected murder attempt after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire on his car near Kurali late Monday night. The incident triggered panic in the area, following which police launched an investigation into the attack.
Gagandeep Jammu is the son of senior journalist and former Press Council of India member Balwinder Jammu.
According to information, Jammu was travelling in his car when unidentified attackers allegedly targeted his vehicle near Kurali and fired multiple rounds with an apparent intention to kill him. However, he managed to escape unharmed.
Police teams reached the scene soon after receiving information about the firing incident. SP (Investigation) Saurabh Jindal said an FIR had been registered against unidentified persons.
“Three empty bullet shells were recovered from the spot. Prima facie, the shells appear to have been fired from a .38 bore weapon,” the officer said, adding that CCTV footage from nearby areas was being examined to identify the attackers.
Police said the motive behind the attack was yet to be ascertained.
Reacting to the incident, Balwinder Jammu said the family had no personal enmity with anyone.
“By God’s grace, my son escaped safely. Otherwise, it could have been a major tragedy,” he said.
The incident drew sharp condemnation from the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association, which termed the attack a serious reflection on the law and order situation.
The Bar Association president described the firing as a “cowardly attack”, while the honorary secretary said the incident was “not merely an attack on a lawyer, but on the independence and dignity of the legal profession itself”.
The association has demanded the immediate arrest of the accused, strict legal action and adequate security measures for members of the legal fraternity.
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