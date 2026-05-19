Former Punjab and Haryana HC Bar secretary fired at near Kurali, escapes unhurt

Three empty bullet shells were recovered from the spot. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

Former secretary of the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association and senior advocate Gagandeep Jammu narrowly escaped a suspected murder attempt after unidentified assailants allegedly opened fire on his car near Kurali late Monday night. The incident triggered panic in the area, following which police launched an investigation into the attack.

Gagandeep Jammu is the son of senior journalist and former Press Council of India member Balwinder Jammu.

Attack near Kurali

According to information, Jammu was travelling in his car when unidentified attackers allegedly targeted his vehicle near Kurali and fired multiple rounds with an apparent intention to kill him. However, he managed to escape unharmed.