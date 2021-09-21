Send Dharamsot to jail in post-matric scholarship scam: AAP to Channi

CONGRATULATING NEWLY-APPOINTED Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, senior leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday asked him to send former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot to jail in connection with the post matric scholarship scam.

Addressing a press conference here, Cheema said the biggest hope is that Channi will not give place to Dharamsot in the Cabinet and will send him to jail so that the Dalits can get justice.

“Captain did not take any action against Sadhu Singh Dharamsot even after a principal secretary-level officer of the government found him guilty in this case. Now it is expected that Channi will take action against him and will improve law and order on priority basis alongwith ensuring respect and security for women,” he added.

Cheema also lashed out at the Badal family and the Akali Dal, citing the farmers’ protests. He said in 2017, the Congress had issued a manifesto of 129 pages and made many promises like ‘Ghar-Ghar Rozgar’, farmer’s loan waiver, five marla plots and free houses to Dalits with eradicating the mafia rule. “But in four and a half years, no promises were fulfilled. We hope Channi will fulfill all these promises,” he added.

The LoP further said that the “Congress itself has admitted that Captain Amarinder has been a flop and that is why he was removed from the post of chief minister”. Cheema said the Congress will have to fulfill its promises as the people of Punjab cannot be misled by merely changing the face. He reiterated, “The people know that Congress has not fulfilled even a single promise of sacrilege of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, Ghar-Ghar Rozgar, cheap electricity and cancellation of power purchase agreements. The AAP believes in work,” he said.

Cheema expressed hope that the CM will fulfill the promises made to the people on the same lines as the Kejriwal government is providing free education, treatment, free electricity in Delhi.